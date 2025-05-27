- Überblick
High-Tech-Gefährte bestellt
Nach 100-Millionen-Euro-Deal: Folgeauftrag für Empl vom österreichischen Bundesheer
Die Firma Empl produziert diverse Kipper für das Bundesheer
© Empl
Von Angela Dähling
