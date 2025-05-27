- Überblick
Angebote zu schwach
Statt TV-Partner: Österreichs Bundesliga plant ab 2026 die Selbstvermarktung
Aus für Sky als Partner der österreichischen Bundesliga: Ab 2026 soll ein neuer Weg beschritten werden.
© GEPA pictures/ Manuel Binder
