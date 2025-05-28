- Überblick
Startschuss für Großprojekt
Von Imst bis zum Pitztaler Gletscher : Spatenstich für neuen Radweg erfolgt
In den kommenden Jahren bekommt das Pitztal eine durchgehende Fahrradstrecke.
© Severin Wegener, TVB-Pitztal
Von Thomas Parth
