- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ab Donnerstag im Kino
Der neue Film von Wes Anderson: Größenwahn in den schönsten Farben
Da haben sie wieder einmal Glück gehabt. Der stinkreiche Zsa-Zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro) und seine Tochter Liesl (Mia Threapleton).
© imago/Focus Features
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten