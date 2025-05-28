Vor Olympiasaison

Hauser setzt ihren „Alleingang“ fort und trainiert weiter nicht im ÖSV

Die 31-jährige Tirolerin Lisa Hauser wird, wie schon in der Vorsaison, abseits vom ÖSV mit den Schweizer Biathletinnen trainieren.
© gepa
Roman Stelzl

