Euregio Days ausgedehnt
Schubumkehr beim Forum Alpbach: Regionaler Schulterschluss mit Tirol
Ziehen an einem Strang: Der Geschäftsführer des Congress Centrum Alpbach Thomas Kahn, Barbara Runggaldier (Forum Alpbach), Othmar Karas und Simon Lochmann (v.l.).
Von Peter Nindler
