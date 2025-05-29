- Überblick
Preise explodieren
ESC sorgt für Preisrausch bei Innsbrucker Hotels: Macht „der Schaß“ nun alles teurer?
Noch ist nicht klar, wo der ESC 2026 stattfinden wird. Nur der Mai ist fix, und das sorgt schon jetzt für hohe Zimmerpreise in Innsbruck.
© imago/ TT
Von Jasmine Hrdina
