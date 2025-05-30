- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Weltausstellung am Fohlenhof
Haflinger galoppieren von Ebbs aus um die ganze Welt
Drei Generationen: Mona, Gabi, Melina, Marie und Oswald Hochfilzer (v. l.) züchten nicht nur Haflinger, sondern leben für sie.
© Michael Mader
Von Michael Mader
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten