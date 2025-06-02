- Überblick
Vortrag in Arzl
Das Pitztal vor 2500 Jahren: Ein Archäologe erzählt von der Blütezeit seiner Heimat
Lukas Gundolf begeistert mit seiner Liebe zur Archäologie im Pitztal.
Zingerle
Von Alexander Paschinger
