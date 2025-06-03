- Überblick
Neuer „Aufseher“ des ORF
„ORF-Abgabe sozial staffeln“: Was Leonhard Dobusch als neuer Stiftungsrat erreichen will
Den ORF im Griff? Leonhard Dobusch hat konkrete Reformvorschläge.
© ORF/Leitner
Von Markus Schramek
