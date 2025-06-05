- Überblick
2,5 Mio. Euro benötigt
Abgang ist viel zu hoch: Greift die Rettungsaktion für das Ellmauer Kaiserbad?
Das Kaiserbad braucht bsi zu 500.000 Euro jährlich Zuschuss. Die Gemeinde Ellmau hofft auf Unterstützung.
© Otter
Von Wolfgang Otter
