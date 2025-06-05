Bringt ESC Tirol Millionen?

ÖVP attackiert ORF-Geheimklauseln beim ESC, Wirtschaft bereits fleißig am Rechnen

So gläsern die ESC-Trophäe glänzt, so undurchsichtig ist das ORF-Bewerbungsverfahren.
© APA/Florian Wieser
Manfred Mitterwachauer

Von Manfred Mitterwachauer