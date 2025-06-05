- Überblick
Hoch im Wettersteingebirge
Falscher Hüttenwirt kassiert Wanderer auf Schutzhütte ab
Die Schutzhütte liegt auf 1930 Metern Seehöhe und ist nur zu Fuß erreichbar.
© Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0
Von Jasmine Hrdina
