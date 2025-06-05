Vor 50. Länderspiel

Freude in Seefeld, Frust in Leipzig: Jubilar Christoph Baumgartner will nicht nur im Team wichtig sein

Christoph Baumgartner fühlt sich in den Reihen des ÖFB-Nationalteams pudelwohl, bei RB Leipzig gibt es indes Probleme.
© GEORG HOCHMUTH
Tobias Waidhofer

