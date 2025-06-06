- Überblick
Aktions-Tarife geplant
A1 Telekom Austria fixiert großen Internet-Deal in Innsbruck
IKB-Vorstand Thomas Pühringer (links) mit dem designierten stellvertretden Vorstandschef von A1, Martin Resel im TT-Newsroom.
© Alois Vahrner
Von Alois Vahrner
