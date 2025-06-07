- Überblick
Kollaps im Pfingst-Reiseverkehr
Chaos auf den Straßen: Riesenstau am Brenner, fünf Stunden Wartezeit auf A10
Die Brennerautobahn (A13) und die Inntalautobahn (A12) zählen zu den Stau-Hotspots.
© Asfinag
