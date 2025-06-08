Lücke zwischen Tiroler Clubs

Die große Westliga-Bilanz: Imst und Reichenau glänzten, Kufstein enttäuschte völlig

Beim SC Imst um Tobias Auböck, Rene Prantl und Benjamin Kraft (von links) überwog nach Platz zwei in der Westliga der Stolz der Enttäuschung.
© Thomas Böhm
Daniel Lenninger

Von Daniel Lenninger, Thomas Mair