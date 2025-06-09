Unruhe im Kuhstall

Zillertaler Milch bleibt nicht in Tirol: Warum Molkereien und Kammer das für falsch halten

Manche Zillertaler Bauern liefern ihre Milch auswärts – wegen der hohen Auflagen, wie sie sagen.
© BilderBox.com, Wodicka
Alexandra Plank

Von Alexandra Plank