Pfarrer geht neue Wege
Supermarkt-Logo auf Tiroler Kirchturm sorgt für Irritation: Das steckt dahinter
Der Fügener Kirchturm wird um 300.000 Euro saniert. Am Baugerüst prangt die Werbung eines Spenders.
© Dähling
Von Angela Dähling
