Kochschule für Kids
Die Küche in St. Johann in Kinderhand: „Heute kochen wir!“
Die Kochtalente vom Kindergarten St. Johann zauberten mit Lena Kitzbichler, Schülerin der Tourismusschulen am Wilden Kaiser, bunte Pancakes.
© TS Am Wilden Kaiser
Von Nicole Strozzi
