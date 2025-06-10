Kochschule für Kids

Die Küche in St. Johann in Kinderhand: „Heute kochen wir!“

Die Kochtalente vom Kindergarten St. Johann zauberten mit Lena Kitzbichler, Schülerin der Tourismusschulen am Wilden Kaiser, bunte Pancakes.
© TS Am Wilden Kaiser
Nicole Strozzi

