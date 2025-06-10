Oper einmal anders

Was die Innsbrucker Festwochen von den Salzburger Festspielen lernen könnten

Mit so viel Schwung lässt sich Barock ins Heute holen. Lea Desandre (r.) und Tänzer in „Hotel Metamorphosis“ in Salzburg.
© Salzburger Festspiele/Monika Rittershaus
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek