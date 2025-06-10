- Überblick
Schlammschlacht in Leogang
Tiroler Mountainbikerin Wiedmann: Die Heldin aus der zweiten Reihe
Die Haimingerin Tamara Wiedmann beendete die Schlammschlacht beim Mountainbike-Weltcup in Leogang auf Rang fünf.
© gepa/Kofler
Von Roman Stelzl
