Nach Amoklauf in Graz
Tiroler Notfall-Psychologin Verena Wolf über den Umgang mit Ausnahme-Situationen
Notfall-Psychologin Verena Wolf ordnet bei „Tirol Live“ ein, was solche Ereignisse mit uns machen, und wie wir damit umgehen können.
© APA/AFP/ALEX HALADA (1), TT/Liebl (1)
Von Jasmine Hrdina, Alexandra Plank
