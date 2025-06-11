Waldschutz im Fokus

Herausforderung und Hoffnung für die Zukunft: 10 Millionen Bäume für Tirol bis 2030

Durch Aufforstung will man in Tirol den Wald für die Zukunft fit machen: Bis 2030 sollen zehn Millionen Bäume gepflanzt werden.
© Stadt Innsbruck