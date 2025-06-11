- Überblick
Hilfe nach Amoklauf
Tiroler Schulpsychologie unterstützt in Graz, Tipps für Schulen im Land weitergeleitet
Bei der Schulpsychologie gibt es auch in dieser Situation die richtigen Ansprechpartner.
© Rita Falk
Von Alexandra Plank
