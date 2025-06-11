- Überblick
Braut aus Tirol erzählt
Und sie hat „Ja“ zum Kleid gesagt: Für Isabel läuft der Hochzeits-Countdown
Für das Foto-Shooting schlüpft die zukünftige Braut in zwei Modelle, die in die engere Auswahl gekommen sind.
© Milka Photography/www.milka-photography.at
Von Nicole Strozzi
