- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Autobahn blockiert
Fahrrad-Demo auf A12: Welche Sperren und Umleitungen man heute beachten muss
Im Vorjahr hat Fridays For Future Innsbruck erstmals eine Fahrrad-Demo abgehalten, die ebenfalls über die A12 führte.
© FFF/Sarah Salzmann
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten