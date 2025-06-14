- Überblick
Auftritt in St. Johann
„Pussy Riot“ kommen wieder nach Tirol: Unermüdlich im Kampf gegen Putins Regime
Marija Aljochina (Bildmitte) und „Pussy Riot“ treten am 20. Juni in St. Johann in Tirol auf.
© imago/Zuma Press
Von Markus Schramek
