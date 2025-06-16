- Überblick
Geisterfahrer krachte in Auto
Erneut schwerer Unfall auf der Brennerautobahn in Südtirol: 24-Jähriger tot, Familie verletzt
Die beiden Unfallautos wurden komplett zerstört.
© stol.it/Privat
