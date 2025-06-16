- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
US-Kulturkampf
Säuberung im Militär: Wer nicht ins Kriegerbild der Trump-Regierung passt
Die „USNS Harvey Milk“ beim Stapellauf im Jahr 2021. Sie erinnert in Zukunft nicht mehr an den ermordeten Homosexuellen-Aktivisten.
© AFP
Von Floo Weißmann
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten