US-Kulturkampf

Säuberung im Militär: Wer nicht ins Kriegerbild der Trump-Regierung passt

Die „USNS Harvey Milk“ beim Stapellauf im Jahr 2021. Sie erinnert in Zukunft nicht mehr an den ermordeten Homosexuellen-Aktivisten.
© AFP
Floo Weißmann

Von Floo Weißmann