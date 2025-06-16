Mehr als nur ein Gag

Geldnote in Tirol im Umlauf: Was es mit dem Null-Euro-Schein auf sich hat

Nicht nur bei Touristen begehrt und hoch gehandelt: Mehrere Tiroler Einrichtungen bieten Null-Euro-Scheine als wertvolle Souvenirs an.
© M. Fritz
Alexandra Plank

Von Alexandra Plank