Mehr als nur ein Gag

Neue Geldnote in Tirol: Was es mit dem 0-Euro-Schein auf sich hat

Nicht nur bei Touristen begehrt und hoch gehandelt: Mehrere Tiroler Einrichtungen bieten 0-Euro-Scheine als wertvolle Souvenirs an.
© M. Fritz
Alexandra Plank

Von Alexandra Plank