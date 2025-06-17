- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Pfunds ist nicht Tirol
Ja, nein, vielleicht, doch? 70 Prozent der Tiroler laut Umfrage für Ausbau der Wasserkraft
Wird das Kraftwerk Kaunertal ausgebaut, wird das Platzertal (Bild) geflutet. In der Standortgemeinde Pfunds will die Mehrheit das nicht.
© Rapp
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten