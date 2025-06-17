58 m² als Notlösung

Ukrainische Familie mit behindertem Sohn verzweifelt auf Wohnungssuche in Schwaz

In ihrer neuen, aber zu kleinen Bleibe: Die Eltern Yuliia (2.v.l.) und Anton Fesenko (r.) mit Veronika (14), Estella (10) und Vladislav (16).
Angela Dähling

