Nachnutzung seit 2010 offen
Wieso Innsbrucks bekanntester Leerstand weiter munter vor sich hin modert
Sie steht – noch. Doch die Rotunde benötigt dringend eine statische Ertüchtigung, wie es heißt.
© Böhm
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
