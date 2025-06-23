- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Protest-Brief an die FMA
Mattle und Wohlgemuth alarmiert: Wohnkredit-Regeln könnten sogar noch schärfer werden
Landeshauptmann und Finanzreferent Anton Mattle (VP) sowie Koalitionspartner Philip Wohlgemuth (SP) sind alarmiert.
© Springer
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten