- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Pflegekräfte aus dem Ausland
Von Uganda nach Innsbruck: Tiroler NGO unterstützt Pflegekräfte auf ihrem Weg
Seit April arbeitet Agnes Bulya in einem Innsbrucker Pflegeheim. In einem Schulungsraum wie diesem hat sie ihre Teile ihrer Ausbildung absolviert.
© Bulya, Burtscher
Von Monika Schramm
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten