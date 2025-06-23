- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Was jetzt passiert
Abriss brachte Stein ins Rollen: Weisses Rössl in Gries beschäftigt jetzt auch den Bund
Das Weisse Rössl in Gries am Brenner war nach einem Brand eingezäunt.
© Daniel Liebl
Von Irene Rapp
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten