Brisanter Antrag
Entscheidung gefallen: Steigt Kirchbichl auf und wird Regionalliga Tirol aufgestockt?
Seit Montag steht fest, in welcher Liga der SV Kirchbichl (Andreas Fuchs, Nr. 4) in der kommenden Saison spielt.
© Thomas Böhm
Von Daniel Lenninger
