Informationen vorenthalten?
Kristall-Deal wackelt: Swarovski-Gesellschafter fühlen sich hinters Licht geführt
Der Friede währte nur kurz: Bei Swarovski gehen wieder die Wogen hoch.
© TT/Rita Falk
Von Max Strozzi
