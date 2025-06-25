Eine Freundschaft in Briefen

Alltag in vollendeter Form: Was Ingeborg Bachmann und Heinrich Böll einander schrieben

Heinrich Böll und Ingeborg Bachmann lernten sich Anfang der 1950er-Jahre bei Treffen der Gruppe 47 kennen.
© Keystone, imago/United Archives
Joachim Leitner

