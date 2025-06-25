- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Roter Stuhl statt rotes Sofa
XXXLutz lässt Katze aus dem Sack: Wann und wo die neue Filiale in Tirol eröffnet wird
Im Sommer 2023 schloss Kika endgültig seine Türen. Im kommenden Frühjahr will XXXLutz diese wieder öffnen.
© Jasmine Hrdina
Von Jasmine Hrdina
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten