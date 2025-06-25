Küchenschelle und Co.

Endemische Alpenpflanzen: Ob wir sie noch zum Blühen bringen?

Die Innsbrucker Küchenschelle wird am Botanischen Garten in Innsbruck aufgezogen, bevor sie ausgepflanzt wird.
© Cäcilia Lechner-Pagitz
Sabine Strobl

