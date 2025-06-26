„Katastrophaler Zustand“

40 Hunde aus Zucht beschlagnahmt: Neues Leben beginnt im Tiroler Tierheim

So wie „Sir Lancelot“ waren alle Hunde bei ihrer Ankunft im Tiroler Heim in einem schlechten Zustand. Vielfach waren die Zähne verfault.
© Tierschutzverein für Tirol 1881
Jasmine Hrdina

