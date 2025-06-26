- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
„Katastrophaler Zustand“
40 Hunde aus Zucht beschlagnahmt: Neues Leben beginnt im Tiroler Tierheim
So wie „Sir Lancelot“ waren alle Hunde bei ihrer Ankunft im Tiroler Heim in einem schlechten Zustand. Vielfach waren die Zähne verfault.
© Tierschutzverein für Tirol 1881
Von Jasmine Hrdina
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten