- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Unterhaus-Transfer-Ticker
SPG Pitztal begrüßt Trainerduo, Stumm und Oberland West schnappten sich Talente
Thomas Perstaller verlässt die Trainerbank bei Flaurling/Polling und übernimmt den Posten des Sportlichen Leiters.
© Rita Falk / Tiroler Tageszeitung
Von Michael Pipal, Daniel Lenninger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten