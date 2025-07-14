Unterhaus-Transfer-Ticker

SPG Pitztal begrüßt Trainerduo, Stumm und Oberland West schnappten sich Talente

Thomas Perstaller verlässt die Trainerbank bei Flaurling/Polling und übernimmt den Posten des Sportlichen Leiters.
© Rita Falk / Tiroler Tageszeitung
Michael PipalDaniel Lenninger

