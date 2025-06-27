- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Aufregung um NoVA-Aus
Tiroler Autohändler erzürnt: Pick-ups doch nicht alle NoVA-frei?
Die Autobranche ortet eine Kehrtwende der Regierung rund um die NoVA-Regelung für Pick-ups.
© Autohaus Lüftner
Von Max Strozzi
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten