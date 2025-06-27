- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Angriff bei Tour de France
Gall erinnert sich an Zeitfahr-Schockmoment: „Ich hatte kein Gefühl mehr in den Beinen“
Das große Ziel von Felix Gall und seinem Team ist der Angriff auf die Gesamtwertung bei der Tour de France.
© EXPA/ Freshfocus/ Vincent Kalut
Von Roman Stelzl
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten