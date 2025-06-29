Über 500 Kräfte im Einsatz

Großbrand in Osttiroler Recyclinganlage: Feuerwehr löscht Glutnester, Warnung aufrecht

Eine Drohnenaufnahme macht das Ausmaß des Großbrandes sichtbar.
© BFV Kufstein
Sabrina PipalRosa Karbon

Von Sabrina Pipal, Rosa Karbon