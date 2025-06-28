- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nächstes Ziel Landtagswahl 2027
Fulminanter Wahlsieg: Philip Wohlgemuth mit 96 Prozent neuer SP-Tirol-Chef
Wer ist hier in Tirol der SP-Boss? Bundesparteichef Andreas Babler (r.) wusste schon vor der Wahl von Philip Wohlgemuth die Antwort.
© Rita Falk
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten