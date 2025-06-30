Keine Mitsprache

Junger Axamer verärgert: Bauverhandlung fand ohne Nachbarn statt

Die Bauarbeiten sind noch im Gange, an der Bauverhandlung konnte Ambrosius Schmidt aus Axams aber nicht teilnehmen.
© Rita Falk
Michaela Spirk-Paulmichl

